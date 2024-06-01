Tiffany Haddish doesn't "crave" alcohol.

The 44-year-old actress has managed to remain sober while attending a series of parties in recent weeks, and Tiffany has revealed that she isn't keen to drink again.

Asked how she's resisted the temptation to drink, Tiffany told PEOPLE: "Well, first of all, I don't crave it."

Tiffany also makes sure she has sweet treats on hand in order to curb her desires.

The actress - who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2023 - said: "I always have a little piece of candy, a Jolly Rancher or something. I just drink a ginger beer, put a little cranberry juice in there. Hey, she good to go."

In April, Tiffany revealed that she'd been sober and celibate for at least six months following her arrest.

The movie star also claimed that she'd learned some important life lessons after she started her sobriety journey.

Tiffany told PEOPLE at the time: "I haven’t had a drink since [the incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system."

The actress also encouraged her fans to follow her example.

The award-winning star said: "This is my challenge to people. Stop drinking for six months and just see how your life changes."

Tiffany observed that sobriety has changed her life, and she advised her fans that it could have a similar impact for them, too.

The 'Girls Trip' star explained: "You’re going to have your snatched body back, you’re going to see your relationships will be better and you’ll stop dealing with people you don’t need to be dealing with."