Marlon Wayans "never wanted to get married".

The 51-year-old actor was in a relationship with Angela Zackery from 1992 to 2013, but Marlon has now admitted that he never wanted to tie the knot.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Marlon shared: "I never wanted to get married. I didn't want to get divorced.

"I don't know if I was ready for marriage, and now I'm 51, and you get to this part in your life where you're like, 'Yeah, I don't need to go to a club.'"

Marlon isn't currently looking for a relationship or to settle down. However, he's still open to the idea of finding love in the future.

The Hollywood star shared: "I won't say no, put it that way. If it's when it's right, sure. I'm not in a rush.

"I think sometimes you go through these things to find you, and I know exactly who I am. You just got to find the right fit."

Marlon previously admitted that he never wed because he feared it would damage his relationship with his mom.

The 'White Chicks' actor told The New York Times newspaper: "I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman.

"I told my mother on her deathbed, 'I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.' Those were my last words. I said, 'Take that to heaven with you.'"

Marlon's mom died in 2020, aged 81, and the actor was left feeling heartbroken by her passing.

He shared: "My mother’s death broke me. It shattered me into a million pieces, because that was my girl."