Sarah Hyland's husband Wells Adams thinks her 'Little Shop of Horrors' accent is "hot".

The 33-year-old actress plays Audrey is an off-Broadway production of the comedy musical, and Sarah has revealed that her husband loves her on-stage accent.

During an appearance on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark', Sarah shared: "I don’t do the Ellen Greene accent from the film, or exactly like Kerry Butler from the revival, but it just kind of came about.

"My husband was asking me on the phone, ‘Do it for me.’ So, I gave him a little preview over the phone of the accent and it was the wildest reaction I ever could have imagined. He goes, ‘This is going to be very sexual for me.'

"He was like, ‘It’s like my wife is doing Marisa Tomei in 'My Cousin Vinny' and it’s very hot'."

The loved-up duo tied the knot in 2022, and Sarah previously joked that she's become a "golf wife".

The actress - who is best known for playing Haley Dunphy in the sitcom 'Modern Family' - told E! News: "I've become a golf wife.

"I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters - that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

Sarah is loving married life and she is full of praise for her husband, too.

She shared: "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband.

"I think he has to compromise - and it has been our entire relationship - of my multiple alarms in the morning."

What's more, Sarah believes their relationship hasn't actually changed since they tied the knot.

She said: "We were together for so long and went through a pandemic.

"We were engaged for a really long time before we were able to get married, so I think the greatest thing about our marriage is that nothing has changed - other than a woman at a bar seeing his ring."