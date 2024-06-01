J Balvin wants to help change the world’s perceptions of Latinos.

The 39-year-old star - who was born in Medellin, Colombia - is determined to portray Latinos in a positive light and to make the world more aware of Latino culture.

Balvin told The Independent: "We can be whatever we want, we don’t just work in construction.

"I’ve nothing against that, but don’t put us in a box."

Balvin is also keen to support the Latino community through his foundation.

The singer explained: "I’m a humanitarian. I’m for humans. That’s the way I’ve always felt.

"I’m doing what I can with my foundation to help different foundations - sports, music, cancer. I want to touch a lot of different ways that we can help. Never leave that [sort of thing] to the government. No, thank you."

Despite this, Balvin isn't interested in getting involved in politics.

He said: "I do not like politics. But I’m not ready for that, so that’s why I’m an artist."

Meanwhile, Balvin previously revealed that he turned to meditation to help ease his anxiety and depression.

The music star believes meditation has been an important tool in improving his mental health.

In a personal essay, he shared: "What makes mental health universal is that it does not discriminate.

"Mental health doesn't care about your age, your race, your background; none of those things. It doesn't care what you look like, or who you're dating, or how much money you have in the bank. Of course it's different for each of us. But it affects all of us.

"The truth is, anyone in the world can struggle with their mental health. And yet not everyone is ready to accept this.

"I know that firsthand because I have gone through it myself. For one, because I am an artist who has had success, no one thinks I could ever have anxiety. But I have struggled with anxiety.

"And also, because I am Latino - I know there can be a certain stigma in my community when it comes to mental wellbeing."