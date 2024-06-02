'Bridgerton' actress Jessica Madsen is dating a woman amid Pride Month.

The 32-year-old actress - who plays Cressida Cowper in the hit Netflix period drama - has gushed that she is "in love with a woman" after coming out as bisexual.

Alongside a series of LGBTQ+ art, a protest, and a GIF of herself wearing rainbow gems under her eyes, she declared on Instagram: "In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride."

Over on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "News flash: I'm queer" and "Don't interact with me in June unless this is the vibe you're bringing."

Last Pride, she wrote: "Bi the way…. Happy Pride month."

Jessica sharing she's dating a woman comes after she recently revealed she received some "interesting DMs" about her 'Bridgerton' character.

She told PEOPLE: "I mean, people are not the biggest fan of her."

Jessica has had people say things like, "Thank you for letting me hate you so much" and "I love hating you so much."

But Jessica sees the negative reaction to her on-screen character as a good sign.

She explained: "It makes me feel like I've done my job right.

"I really don't take those things personally. The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet [who] have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely."

Jessica has also admitted to relating to Cressida's "vulnerability".

She explained to The Cut: "I think when you’re that age, there’s this unawareness you have to life that is unknown to you. She only knows what she knows because of her parents, and she’s starting to learn new things.

"Eloise holds a mirror up to her and shows her that it’s not okay to be like this. And she realises, 'Wow when you put it like that - with kindness - I really see that'.

"I think when anyone comes to you with any kindness and care, and challenges you, you can be open to that newness, and you can work from that. I remember being that age and realising I don’t know everything and that people can teach you so much."