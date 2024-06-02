Kylie Minogue has been on a “wild ride” for the last year.

The pop icon released her latest studio album, ‘Tension’, and even won a Grammy over the last 12 months and she is "so grateful" for the resurgence she's experienced in her career.

The 56-year-old star told HELLO! magazine: “It’s been a wild ride, the past 12 months, I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

"I’m working my socks off but it’s really rewarding. I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow."

Kylie has enjoyed huge success with her hit single ‘Padam Padam'. However, the pop star never imagined that it would become "a viral sensation".

She said: "I felt that it had the potential to become a hit, but what I didn’t imagine was that it would become a viral sensation and something of a pop culture moment.

"It was so much fun seeing it unfold day by day. While I was in the middle of the madness, I felt as though I was on the outside looking in, as it seemed to propel itself further into the world."

Aside from her music, the 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' singer has also enjoyed success with her Kylie Minogue Wines brand and she is "touched" that so many people have praised her products.

Kylie said: "The brand was developed with a lot of heart, and we always wanted to surprise, delight and overdeliver on quality.

"It’s been a great journey of discovery and I’m touched that so many people have enjoyed what we have discovered."