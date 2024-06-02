Sony has reportedly developed a PlayStation VR2 'adapter' with PC support.

The gaming and tech giant is said to have found a way to use the company's virtual reality device - which has been exclusive to the PS5 - on computers.

VR enthusiast Brad Lynch has discovered a certification from March which makes reference to a 'PlayStation VR2 PC adapter'.

The certification was filed on March 27 with South Korea's regulator.

No further information is available at this time, including potential price, release date or even appearance.

However, back in February Sony did confirm it was working on PC support for the hardware.

In a blog post, at the time, they said: "We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5.

"We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

It appears Sony is on track for its own deadline, which would be good news for the mod community, which has been trying to get the device to work on PC rigs since its launch last year.