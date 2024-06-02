Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan had "each other's backs" on the set of 'Bridgerton'.

The 31-year-old actor plays Colin, the third eldest Bridgerton son, in the Netflix period drama, and Luke has revealed that he's loved the experience of working with his showbiz pal.

Luke - who shares an on-air romance with his co-star - told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Working with Nic has been so cool, because we've known each other for years. We can laugh and play around and when we need to, we will support each other in the moments that feel vulnerable.

"It's nice that we had time to build our friendship before this season, so we've got each other's backs when we're on set."

Nicola previously revealed that they worked "really hard" on their 'Bridgerton' kissing scenes.

The 37-year-old actress kisses Luke in season three of the Netflix series, and Nicola revealed how she prepared for their first kissing scene.

The actress - who plays Penelope Featherington in the period drama - told HELLO! magazine: "When Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season one, it was funny for us to imagine what it would be like if we had to kiss.

"Then season three comes around and we were like: 'This is it. I have to kiss my friend!' And we really had to kiss.

"It's a spicy one, but Luke made me feel taken care of. We had each other's backs and worked really hard to make it sexy and feel real."

Despite this, Nicola and Luke both struggled to contain their laughter about their kissing scenes.

The actress shared: "When it was done, we had a good laugh about it.

"There was one day when we had to do a romantic scene and we were just wetting ourselves with laughter."