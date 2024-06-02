YouTube is rolling out its Playables games to all users on mobile and desktop.

The collection was previously only available to YouTube Premium subscribers after initially launching last year with a limited range before the first phase ended in March 2024.

Now, YouTube has confirmed anyone can now visit either the website or app - on Android or iOS - to find Playables in the sidebar.

Users will be able to save progress and keep track of high scores with more than 75 games, ranging from chess and crosswords to the likes of 'Cut the Rope' and 'Angry Birds Showdowns!'

The company wrote in a blog post: "Noticed anything different on YouTube lately?

"Over the past few months, a limited number of users in select markets have been testing a new feature called Playables — a collection of free games you can play directly on the platform.

"You’ll soon start to see them on your YouTube app."

Users can head to the main YouTube Home page and find the games under the explore menu.

The team added: "Playables are a fun, interactive way to experience YouTube — with lightweight, entertaining games like Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack and so many more that you can play right now."

Meanwhile, the platform has asked for feedback on how to improve the service.

They said: "Have ideas for how we can make Playables even better? We want to hear from you!

"You can give us your thoughts through the 'send feedback' option while playing by tapping the three-dotted 'More' menu. Together, we can keep making YouTube even better.

"Not seeing Playables yet? Don’t worry, we’re widening availability to more users over the coming months, so keep checking back!"