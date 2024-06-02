Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat onstage.

The 30-year-old rocker's band The Pretty Reckless played Seville in Spain earlier this week, and the nocturnal winged creature decided she looked tasty and nibbled her leg.

The bite didn’t hurt her as she admitted she had no idea until the audience informed her.

Sharing the footage of the incident, which happened whilst she was singing 'Witches Burn', on Instagram, Taylor wrote: "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT.

"In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.

"He was cute, but yes he bit me."

The former child star had to be administered rabies injections and will continue to have them for two weeks.

She added: "Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning."

The Pretty Reckless were opening for AC/DC on their 'Power Up Tour', and at their next show Taylor revealed the veteran rockers had a no bat sign put up behind the stage.

Bats have a history in rock 'n' roll, thanks to Ozzy Osbourne infamously biting the head off one onstage.

The 75-year-old heavy metal legend shocked the world when he ate a bat in Iowa in 1982, however, the singer - who was known for his wild drug and booze-fuelled antics - assumed it was a rubber bat a fan had thrown up onstage.