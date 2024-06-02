David Beckham bonded with King Charles over beekeeping.

The 49-year-old retired soccer ace shared "beekeeping tips" with the 75-year-old British monarch when he paid a visit to His Royal Highness' Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, after being made an ambassador of the King’s Foundation.

David said: “I’m excited to be working with the King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

He continued: “Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work.

“It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!”

David keeps bees at his Cotswolds mansion and sells his own brand of honey, which is hilariously called DBee'z Sticky Stuff.

His wife Victoria Beckham previously cheekily promised to let fans know how her spouse's “sticky stuff” tastes on a scale of 10.

The 50-year-old fashion designer made the gag as she narrated a video of David collecting honey from beehives at their £6 million estate.

She quipped: “So, I’m here with David while he collects his sticky stuff... he’s about to release his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff.”

The former Spice Girls singer was then seen asking David: “How’s it going?”, prompting him to reply: “We have good flowage. Not sure if that’s a word to be honest.”

Victoria added: “Look, it’s pouring out of that one!”

In another video she again repeatedly referenced David’s “sticky stuff”, adding: “So, I’ve got the sticky stuff. Just gonna go and sample it, let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like – mark it out of 10, and I’ll let you know.”

The Beckhams bought their Grade II listed estate in Chipping Norton in December 2016 for a reported £6.15million.

They have since spent years renovating the home, adding the beehives along with an outdoor tennis court and a lake three quarters the size of a football pitch.