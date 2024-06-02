Nikki Blonsky has got married.

The 'Hairspray' actress eloped with Hailey Jo Jenson - who uses they/them pronouns - in a "super special" intimate ceremony on 21 October last year after a year of being engaged, and the couple couldn't be happier.

Nikki told Out magazine: "It was super special.

"All I knew was that I wanted to marry Hailey. As long as Hailey showed up, we were good to go. Hailey and the person who was going to marry us...

"It's truly, we married our best friends. And I think that's my favorite part of being married, is that I get to spend every day with my best friend."

The couple - who revealed in the joint interview that they had got matching ring tattoos to mark their nuptials - wanted to announce their happy news on their own terms and felt Pride Month was the right time to share it, particularly because they "couldn't keep the secret any longer."

Nikki added: "My brother got married in November, and it is just so nice to see people being able to refer to their spouse. And I want to be able to refer to my wife. So yeah, it now felt like the right time.

"And with Pride Month coming up, I always want to encourage people to live their truth and live their best life, and everybody deserves love."

The 'Queen Sized' actress first connected with her now-wife on TikTok, and their relationship is a "dream come true" for Hailey as they had "had a crush" on Nikki for years.

Hailey said: "I saw Nikki in 2007, and I had a crush on her ever since. And I saw that she was live on TikTok one day, and she was randomly adding people into her TikTok LIVE. And she randomly chose me, and I talked to her.

"And after the call, the TikTok LIVE, I slid into her DMs, as well as I ordered a Cameo from her so she would see my name. And so it started from there."

Nikki added: "I remember the first time when we were doing that TikTok LIVE, and it clicked over to Hailey's face. And there was something about them and their presence and just their smile. It was electric. And I was like, 'Who is this person?' I remember my heart literally just stopping beating and breathing."

When the pair met in person for the first time, they knew immediately they had found The One.

Nikki gushed: "I remember when Hailey came to see me in California, and they got to the top of my staircase, and they were carrying their luggage and they turned around and I just saw their face right in front of me for the first time, and I said, 'This is the person I'm going to marry for sure.'

"I had never wanted to marry before. That wasn't a thing for me. I was very content with my career [and like], 'If love's going to come my way, whatever will be, will be.' And thank goodness it was meant to be."

Hailey added: "It was like this moment where I just was looking at something and nothing else existed. It was just like, 'Oh my God.'

"It was the wildest feeling, and it felt like that being with her ever since."