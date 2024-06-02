Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is looking forward to returning "home" to Nigeria again in the future.

The former actress - who discovered in 2022 through a DNA-based test that she is 43 percent Nigerian - recently paid a visit to the country with her husband Prince Harry and she was happy to have learned a lot about her "heritage", which she can pass on to her own children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, who turns three on Tuesday (04.06.24).

In a letter Meghan wrote to the Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, which was obtained by the Western Post, she said: "Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria...

"Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day."

When she met with the Oluwu - a traditional ruler of an area in Nigerian society - he gave Meghan the traditional Yoruba name of Adetokunbo, and she admitted she was "deeply humbled" by his blessing.

She wrote: "I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity."

The 42-year-old duchess previously admitted she will always cherish her memories from her trip to Nigeria.

She told People magazine: "It was such warm hospitality and it was a really meaningful trip. It was incredibly memorable and special. That alone is the best souvenir to take with us — all the memories we’ve made."

A significant part of the trip was to highlight the Invictus Games - a competition founded by Harry for wounded and injured veterans - and the Duke of Sussex explained that it was "hugely important" for himself and his wife to be able to "meet directly" with people as they try to bring about "positive change" in the world.

He said: "Always nice to be on the move, in a sense, but also these trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us and support the causes that are close to our heart. And being able to be on the ground that, to us, is what it’s all about.

"It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.

"There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."