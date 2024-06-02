Riley Keough is keen to make Lisa Marie Presley's memoir "both accurate and compassionate".

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' actress has been going through her late mother's old tapes and notebooks in an attempt to complete the autobiography the singer-and-actress had been working on when she passed away in 2023, and she know it is a "difficult" task to get her beloved mom's legacy exactly right.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's PageSix column: “There are hundreds of hours of Lisa’s thoughts and dreams. And Riley has to frame the book in a way that is both accurate and compassionate.

“Riley is a super busy actress, producer and mom, and she’s not only had to listen to her mom’s thoughts, but has to decide how to package that into this book … It’s a Herculean effort. She’s going to have a lot of input on how people perceive Lisa’s legacy forever. That’s how difficult this is.”

It is believed the release of the currently-untitled book on 15 October will be marked with a celebration at Graceland, the family's estate where Lisa - who died from complications connected to bariatric surgery years before her passing - was laid to rest alongside her father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin Keough.

Riley previously admitted she was "so excited" to be helping to finish her mother's autobiography.

She said in a statement released by publisher Random House in January: “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

An announcement from Random House about the project added: “Riley knew that it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard.

“She listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life.

“About Lisa Marie’s complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla. About growing up with the clicking cameras perpetually at the door. About her own wild love stories, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

“About motherhood and the shattering loss of her son, Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.”