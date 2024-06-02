Prince William has paid tribute to the late Rob Burrow.

The former rugby star passed away on Sunday (02.06.24) following a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND), and the Prince of Wales has issued a personal message of condolence to the sportsman's wife Lindsey and their three children on behalf of himself and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

William wrote on the couple's Instagram Story: "A legend of rugby league, Rob Burrow had a huge heart.

"He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'

"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."

The message was signed with the initial 'W', as is typical of personal messages from the prince.

The news of Rob's passing was announced by his former club Leeds Rhinos.

They said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41. Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against motor ­neurone disease since his diagnosis.

“He passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week. On behalf of the Burrow family, we would like to thank the staff for their compassion and caring for Rob in his final days.”

The Burrow family added in a separate statement “The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob. In particular, the rugby league family and the MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise. Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something, he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else. He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”

Rob, who won every domestic honour available during his playing career with Leeds Rhinos and was capped by both England and Great Britain, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition MND in 2019 and he and his loved ones, including former teammate Kevin Sinfield worked tirelessly to raise awareness and millions of pounds in fundraising to help those affected by the disease.

He received an MBE in 2021 for services to rugby league and the motor neurone disease community, and was promoted to CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to motor neurone disease awareness.