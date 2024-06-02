Aubrey O'Day doesn't "feel vindicated at all" by the allegations surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The 40-year-old singer - who signed to the rap mogul's Bad Boy Records as part of Danity Cane in 2005 - has previously claimed the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker asked her to sign an NDA to never disparage him or his record label, a "deal" she encouraged her bandmates not to take, and she's now spoken out following a wave of sexual abuse and sex trafficking allegations made against the 54-year-old star.

She told People magazine: "There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone. ... Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced.

"It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn't go away.

"It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realising how bad it really is in our thirties."

Aubrey - who was removed from Danity Cane alongside Wanita 'D. Woods' Woodgett due to tensions with Diddy in 2008 - called for more to be done to give women in music "a safe space" where they can work without fear.

She added: "Justice is so much bigger than one man.

"A bigger lane needs to be opened for the discussion beyond the abusers, which is how to create a safe space for music artists to evolve, be credited properly, be paid properly, and to not ever feel in fear or in obligation to anyone that has power over them and their dreams.

"I don't know what he's feeling. I just know what all of the victims felt, and I can see a clear path and direction for this industry to go in that could create a safe space for artists, and I'm going to fight like hell to see it in my lifetime."