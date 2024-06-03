Nina Dobrev is on the road to recovery after being hospitalised following a bike accident.

The 35-year-old actress - who is best known for starring as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in 'The Vampire Diaries' - revealed on May 20 that she had been in a crash on her bicycle, and after a trip to the hospital, she is resting up with a giant brace on her leg.

She captioned a series of Instagram snaps of her recuperating with: "life looks a lil different lately.

trading in the “selfie” for the “leggie” get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days (sic)."

Alongside a photograph of herself in a hospital bed last month, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

In another post, Nina joked: "How it's started...how it's going" as she posted an image of herself on the bike before the crash and then a picture of the aftermath.

The actress has been dating Olympian Shaun White for four years now but it doesn't seem that he was present at the scene of the accident.

Earlier this year, sources claimed that the 'Love Hard' star and her significant other were both "in love" and even thinking about getting married at some point in the near future.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Nina and Shaun are incredibly in love and in it for the long haul. They see a future together and are so grateful for each other.

"They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common. Things are just easy between them and they have the best time together. (sic)”

Shaun - who was initially meant to be going to Paris for the Olympic Games with Nina - created a bucket list before he announced his retirement, and the celebrity couple are now focused on fulfilling their dreams.

He said: "We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.

Shaun shared: "I want to be around for Thanksgiving, I want to to be around for Christmas, I want to be around for people’s birthdays, holidays.

"It’s like those little things you kind of push aside when you’re completely focused on the task at hand, which was competing."