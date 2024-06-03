Jenna Dewan is "about to pop" and has all the late-stage pregnancy symptoms.

The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers an update on her pregnancy journey and revealed she has been having a lot of false contractions.

She wrote across a picture of her in bed: “Stilllll pregnant but lotsa Braxton hicks (sic)"

Jenna followed that post with a mirror selfie showcasing her bump and captioned it: "About to pop.”

The 'Step Up' star has 10-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, 44, and four-year-old son Callum with her 48-year-old fiance Steve Kazee.

And Jenna recently admitted Steve has been a godsend with her third pregnancy.

She told People: “(Steve) is really good with cravings and also amazing with helping out with Eve and Callum with their schedules.

“And he’s constantly reminding me to rest, which is really nice. He’s amazing in that way.”

Jenna has spent years nursing her dream of having a large family

She said: “When I was a kid, I always had this vision – it was so specific. It was the Christmas tree around Christmas, and just kids and family and just chaos. Happy chaos all around.

“And I realised the other day, I was like, ‘Oh, in my own way, I am creating (it.)’

“So that’s exciting for me.”

The 'Falling Awake' actress added getting to experience a bigger family is “really exciting” after growing up as an only child.

Even though Jenna stressed she feels “great overall” as she gets ready for her third baby, she admitted she has been struggling with feeling “more tired”.

She added: “Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired.

“I find crawling into bed at 9pm is definitely different this pregnancy.

“But overall, everything’s been going well. And it’s been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”