Sky Ferreira thought she was possessed by a demon because she used to sleepwalk as a child.

The 31-year-old pop star has revealed she would regularly get out of bed while she was sleeping and didn't think anything of it until she saw the movie 'The Exorcist' and became convinced a demon was behind her unconscious nighttime adventures.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I saw 'The Exorcist' when I was seven, when I was with my cousin at a friend’s house. I used to sleepwalk as a kid and the film horrified me.

"In my mind, I was like, 'Is that what sleepwalking is? You’re possessed?'"

Sky went on to reveal she still struggles to watch any movie which features stories of demonic possession.

She added: "I still have a hard time watching movies where someone’s possessed. To this day I haven’t watched 'The Exorcist' in full, even though I’ve watched clips and it’s obviously not very scary. It’s a bit funny, honestly. But I still can’t do it."

In the interview, Sky revealed she also still has trouble sleeping despite growing out of sleepwalking. She explained: "I actually don’t sleep very much.

"Sleeping has always been very difficult for me. I have to have sound on but it can’t be music because then I’ll just start thinking and hearing everything in music terms.

"So I usually play podcasts or audiobooks; a lot of autobiographies or old radio shows, or Orson Welles or something. I was falling asleep for a long time to a Lauren Bacall book because I like the sound of her voice. There’s something hypnotic about it."

It comes after Sky opened up about her long-delayed second album 'Masochism' which has yet to come out a decade after she released her debut 'Night Time, My Time' in 2013.

She told the Sydney Morning Herald: "Yeah, it definitely did not play out the way I planned on it. But I guess that’s life, right? It’s the big thing looming over me in my life.

"Hopefully it’ll be worth it when it comes, or else whatever, I’ll just have to make another album after that. I’ll probably churn out seven of them."