Madonna congratulated her father on retaining his "humour and sanity" as she wished him a happy 93rd birthday.

The 65-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday (02.06.24) to share a number of photos of herself and Silvio Ciccone through the years and she hailed him the "O.G. Daddy" in her heartfelt tribute for his special day.

She wrote in the caption: "To The O.G. Daddy—-Happy 93rd Birthday Silvio!

"Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact. Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me: which is. “Im Gonna Go until the Wheels fall off.” Nothing can stop us!

"Love you to the moon and back. [multiple different colour heart emojis] (sic)"

The first two pictures show Madonna hugging her dad backstage, while there's also a throwback photo on stage from earlier in the 'Vogue' singer's career, an old picture of Silvio, and a throwback photo featuring both the star's parents, including her late mother Madonna Louise.

One picture was taken in 2021 when the 'Music' hitmaker - who is mother to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 18 and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere - visited her dad at his Ciccone Vineyard + Winery in Michigan with most of her children to mark his 90th birthday.

She originally shared the photo in honour of that occasion, and wrote at the time: "My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had," she wrote on Instagram at the time of the visit. "He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life.............Again I thank you. [Prayer emoji].

"It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. #happybirthday (sic)"