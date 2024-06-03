Kate Hudson's singing career has helped heal the rift with her estranged father and her siblings.

The 44-year-old actress' parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, but they split a year after she was born and she grew up with her mother's partner Kurt Russell as her father figure in a blended family with her brother Oliver Hudson and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell. However, Kate also has three more half-siblings - Lalania, Zach, and Emily Hudson - from her biological dad Bill's other relationships, but they have been estranged over the years until they recently got back in touch.

She has now revealed recording her first album - 'Glorious' - has helped bring her closer to musician Bill and the other side of the family. She told Variety: "I think that music brings up something else for me - it’s my connection to my father, the connection to the Hudson side of my life.

"It’s a very different side of me that is very connected to a very personal story, which is that relationship or lack of relationship that I’ve had with my father.

"So that’s also very interesting when it comes to music, because I’ve always felt very alone in my life, musically, because I wasn’t connected to the Hudsons."

She added: "And now that I’m more connected to the Hudson side of my family, it really makes sense where it comes from. It’s actually pretty wild, you know?

"So not only has the music been cathartic for me, but it’s also really reconnected me to my siblings and my father. It’s been pretty amazing."

It comes after Kate opened up about the family's issues during an episode of her podcast 'Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson'.

The actress explained: "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.'

"I don't care what the history is with our parents, but - and especially me who has no sisters and I do. I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

Kate went on to reveal she broke down in tears during a phone call with one of her sisters, saying: "My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again.

"And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was so great. "[My sister] even said it. We start now. We start now."

Kate added of her family: "I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad.

"I think people sometimes just need to hear that they're not alone."