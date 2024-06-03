Madonna is once again working on her biopic.

The Queen of Pop put plans for the film on hold last year as she embarked on her Celebration tour to mark four decades in music but has now revived the big screen project and is hoping to finalise the script with Universal Pictures this summer.

'Ozark' star Julia Garner is still set to play the 'Vogue' hitmaker and is said to have been secretly having singing and dancing lessons for the past year in preparation for the part.

Madonna believes that the success of music biopics 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman' – about Freddie Mercury and Sir Elton John respectively - means that her movie will appeal to fans.

A Hollywood source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Madonna has only just finished her tour but in her mind it is on to the next project and fulfilling her dream of getting the biopic made.

"Julia is still her lead actress and they have remained in touch for the past year, talking through ideas. They are committed to creating some magic."

The insider added: "Madonna feels that Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Elton John's 'Rocketman' biopics have paved the way for her.

"She wants to make this more unique and dramatic than those.

"A range of secret meets are being organised with Universal Pictures to get the project nailed down.

"There is a lot of work on with locking down the rest of the cast, arranging shoots and completing the script but the hope is that they can start filming in the next 12 months."

Madonna, 65, is planning to direct and produce the movie as she wants to be in control of her own story.

She said: "I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.

"It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men.

"So I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story, but me.'"