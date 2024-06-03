Brooke Shields hopes to expand her over-40s hair brand, Commence, into other areas of beauty.

The 58-year-old actress/model has created a collection of products which have been specially formulated for women aged 40-plus and came about from conversations she had on her Beginning Is Now online community - and she can't wait to extend the range.

Speaking at WWD’s Beauty CEO Summit, she shared: “I’ve spent so much of my life working for other people.

“This started as an emotional desire to have a conversation that quickly became a real company.”

Brooke - a former child star, who began her modelling career at the age of 11 months, before going on to gain attention at the age of 11, for her leading role in Louis Malle's 1978 film 'Pretty Baby' - quickly learned that the business world and entertainment industry share many parallels.

She said: “There’s so many more similarities than I ever thought. Part of it is, you’re only as strong as the team around you.

“I realised I had to surround myself [with] the experts in the field.”

The 'Mother of the Bride' star previously explained her plan at the SHE Media Co-Lab Whole Life Health SXSW panel in March, saying: "It’s coming this summer, but it was really about tapping into the community and finding what their needs are.

"What happens after 40? Thinning hair, scalp health, loss of collagen, all these things that happen to our bodies. And addressing that and then going to the experts and saying, what proprietary formulas can we find?"

Commence launches in June and aims to expand to eight hair care products by the end of the year with a view to potentially add more items including fragrance in the future.