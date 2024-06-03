Evri has invested £1m into an artificial intelligence strategy

2024/06/03

Evri has invested £1m into an artificial intelligence strategy.

The UK-based parcel delivery is hoping that the new AI innovation will improve customer service, optimise workforce planning, and identify if packages are being left in a safe place.

Marcus Hunter, chief technology officer at Evri, said: "We’re committed to supporting colleagues and helping them work smarter. AI will remove some of the mundane tasks, freeing them to focus on higher-value activities. Our AI strategy proves we’re committed to deploying cutting-edge tech and we’re quick to market."

The tech boss added that the new strategy - which see its drivers using augmented reality headsets to film deliveries to aid the training of future employees - is a "significant" development in their commitment to improvement.

He said: "Our significant investment in AI underscores Evri’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. This strategy will empower our people and optimise our operations, ultimately enabling us to deliver a best-in-class experience for everyone we serve."

