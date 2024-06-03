Microsoft is to invest more than $3.2bn into cloud AI in Sweden.

The tech giant will inject the massive sum as its largest-ever infrastructure bet in the Nordic country and bosses think that it is one of the "most innovative" places to do so after having signed a contract with state-owned power company Vattenfall AB.

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, said: "This large investment reflects our belief in how much Sweden can benefit from AI The nation one of the continent’s most innovative countries.

"I don’t think we could have made an investment such as the one we have done in Sweden without a partner like Vattenfall."

He also noted that the huge investment would not be possible had Sweden not been so "forward-thinking" when it comes to renewable energy.

He said: "A big part of the reason we're able to do this is because of Sweden's forward-looking energy policy, the plentiful access to green energy, whether it's carbon free energy, or renewable energy."

What's more, MIcrosfot is also committing to training 250,000 new employees to offer them "essential AI skills."