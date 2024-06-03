Spotify has announced a price increase for its premium users in the US.

The music streaming giant normally offers subscribers an ad-free music experience for $10.99 a month, but have now explained that starting in July, the price will be increased to $11.99 per month.

In an email, the company said: "Thank you for being a Premium subscriber. Starting on your billing date in July, your subscription price will change from $10.99/month to $11.99/month."

The note added: "Bosses at Spotify explained that the reason for the increase was so that they can "invest and innovate" further in what they can offer to those who use the service.

We're increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience.

Thank you for choosing Premium.

The Spotify Team

If you do not wish to continue paying for Premium at the new price point, you can always cancel via your account page or visit our support site if you have more questions."

*If you're currently on a trial, you won't be charged until your trial ends. Once your trial ends you will be given one month on the current price of $10.99 prior to your bill being increased to $11.99."