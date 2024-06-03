Patrick J. Adams would love to star in a 'Suits' movie.

The legal drama - which ran from 2011 to 2019 - has enjoyed a sudden resurgence on streaming platforms and while there are already plans for a spin-off in the works, the 42-year-old actor confirmed creator Aaron Korsh is keen to bring the story to the big screen and he'd happily reprise his role as Mike Rossagain.

Speaking during ATX's 'Suits' retrospective, he said in response to a fan question about whether a movie was possible: “It’s definitely something [Aaron] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.

“It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible.”

His co-star Dule Hill - who previously starred in a movie based on his TV series 'Psych' in 2017 - was also excited by the idea.

He said:“I’ll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one."

Patrick previously admitted he was keen to return to 'Suits', particularly if his former co-star Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who gave up acting when she married Prince Harry in 2018 - would reprise her role as paralegal Rachel Zane.

He told E! News: "I think Meghan is a fantastic actress. We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry.

"Let's go, I'd do it. I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

Patrick admitted he is "astounded" by 'Suits' "second life" but couldn't be happier.

He said: "I'm totally astounded it's found a second life.

"I feel honoured. When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."