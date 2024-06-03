‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ will be getting official modding tools in September.

Larian Studios - the developer behind the role-playing-game - previously announced Patch 7 would be adding official modding tools to the title, and now the company have confirmed the update will be releasing at some point in September following an alpha test, which starts today (03.06.24), and a closed beta in July.

In a community update on Steam, Larian wrote: “Patch 7 testing is now being split into a two-phase process, which begins with working closely with a small team of mod authors from the community.

“This is our closed alpha stage, where they’ll be able to help us further develop the modding tools, and have a go at bringing their existing mods to life using our ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Toolkit.

“The closed alpha is set to kick off today, June 3rd, and we’ll be inviting more mod authors to take part over time.

“Come July, we’ll be opening registration for a further closed beta, capped at roughly 1,000 players, that anyone on PC can go ahead and sign up for - and we want you to test the mods created during the alpha!”

Aside from the mod announcement, the studio also promised some “anniversary extravagance” to mark the title turning one year old in August, as well as adding an “in-game photo mode, cross-play and more fixes that will arrive later down the line”.