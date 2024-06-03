Neil Druckmann has insisted Naughty Dog won’t be “‘The Last of Us’ studio forever”.

The developer has helmed the franchise since its debut in 2013 - and is currently working on the third title in the series - but Naughty Dog’s head has now confirmed the company is planning to move away from the IP in the future.

He told the LA Times: “I promise you, we will not be ‘The Last of Us’ studio forever.”

Neil added the studio was working on “multiple single-player projects” at the moment and emphasised these upcoming titles would have “some sort of philosophical core” to their story.

He said: “We create experiences that are steeped in story and character, especially relationships.

“The stories have some sort of philosophical core that everything is going to revolve around and feed into.”

This comes shortly after Neil’s controversial interview with Sony, in which he was misquoted to have said he believed A.I. would “revolutionise” the way the gaming industry approached content creation.

Once the Naughty Dog head admitted his “words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost”, Sony took down the interview and apologised to him.

On their website, the company wrote: “In re-reviewing our recent interview with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, we have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don't represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, A.I., and future projects).

“We apologise to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team.”