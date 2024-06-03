Player First Games is returning some missing features to ‘MultiVersus’.

The final version of the popular game is lacking a handful of features that were seen in the open beta. However, the developer has assured fans by revealing that some of these will make a return.

After nearly a year of absence, the fighter game from Warner Bros. was brought back in May only for it to receive harsh criticism from players.

Fans pointed out the lack of colour options for teams, pre-purchase character testing, leaderboards and battle reports, among other aspects which led them say “this feels more like a beta than the beta”.

The game was previously taken offline after spending a whole year in open beta which was then followed by it being brought to Unreal Engine 5 in preparation for its full release.

Tony Huynh said on X: "Some of the missing settings and features from the open beta are incoming, team colors, end of game stats, swapping side and neutral attack, adjustable input buffer settings, etc."

He continued: "Many of these features are currently implemented and are in testing and we had planned, but were left out due to time as we had to rebuild every screen and feature again to support our new netcode and Unreal Engine 5 switch.”

It is not yet clear when these new features will be brought back, however, it is thought that it might not be soon.

Another issue that fans have addressed is the financial aspect of the game. Even though it is free-to-play, there are several microtransactions involved and a cheaper level of characters has been made unavailable.

The in-game currency has also been reported to be marginally too low to buy certain elements and only five characters are initially free to play with the rest totalling a cost of $155 to purchase.

‘MultiVersus’ was first released in July 2022 but some people failed to realise it was an open beta due to its features including its microtransactions, battle pass and additional downloadable characters.

It fell to a concurrent player count of under 1000 which inevitably led to the beta being closed last June.