Mamie Laverock’s body was “shattered” in her near-fatal plunge from a fifth storey balcony.

The 19-year-old actress, famed for starring in the long-running US TV series ‘When Calls the Heart’, suffered her “medical emergency” on 11 May, according to a GoFundMe page aiming to raised money for her medical treatment, and her family have now added an update to the page telling fans of her horrific injuries.

They said: “Focusing now on Mamie’s surgery today. Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today.

“We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

Mamie’s family added she was “doing well” compared to when she arrived at the hospital, but said she’s “enduring tremendous pain”.

They said: “We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard every day.:

Mamie’s GoFundMe has now raised almost $36,000 for her treatment.

She was put on life support following her freak accident that saw her plummet five stories from a balcony.

Her parents Rob and Nicole Compton previously said they expected Mamie’s hospitalisation to last “upwards of a month or more”.

The couple said in their original GoFundMe post on her accident and condition that her mum was “able to get there in time to save her life” after the actress’ balcony fall, and was initially transported to a local hospital before being moved to a facility in Vancouver, where her condition was labelled “unclear” but showing “signs of improvement”.

Mamie has played nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the popular Hallmark show ‘When Calls the Heart’ since 2014, and a year later landed a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under.

After a years-long break from the series, she reprised her role in 2023 for the show’s 10th season.

The actress has also appeared in ‘Psych’, ‘The Hollow Child’ and ‘This Means War’, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy.