Miley Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton sent her a fully-dressed lifesize mannequin of herself for Christmas.

The 31-year-old ‘Flowers’ singer regularly talks about how the country music icon, 78, supports her, and has now revealed she stays in touch by faxing and gave her a unique festive gift last year.

She told W magazine: “Dolly’s been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother’s Days ago.

“Dolly faxing is 100 percent part of my 9 to 5 fantasy.

“No one else faxes. I literally have to access my lawyer’s office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax.

“Dolly wrote to me to say: ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.’

“It gets me choked up. I just love her so much.

“Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It’s so major.”

Miley opened up about Dolly’s gift after her W interviewer told her Dolly had gushed about her goddaughter in a special message.

They told the singer: “Your godmother, Dolly Parton, had this to say about you: ‘She never stops and is always in the loop with all the things pertaining to the business, records, and people I should know and work with.’”

Miley also told how she has given up her wild-child days and now trains in high heels to replicate the hardship of her stage performances.

She said: “My lifestyle is extremely clean. Sobriety is a big part of it.

“My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform.’

“So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe.

“I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminising the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”