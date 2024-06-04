Aisling Bea is pregnant with her first child.

The 40-year-old comedian and actress – who is expecting the baby with her producer boyfriend Jack Freeman – shared the news with fans in a series of Instagram posts taken while she attended the Big Slick ’24 celebrity event in the US over the weekend to raise money for a children’s hospital.

She posted images and videos on her Instagram Stories of her flaunting her baby bump – which she painted with a child’s face – in the mirror and beside 55-year-old actor Paul Rudd.

She captioned the posts: “Dignity Intact. Got pregnant so I could try and put something beside Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older.”

Referring to other famous faces at the event, she added: “Thanks to the @bigslickkc, Paul, @sethherzog super boy @travisKelce and mostly our angel @sherylcrow for helping me show off my bump in the most dignified and classy way possible.

“Sheryl said myself and Seth could be her very professional back up dancers with our ridiculous idea, how on brand!

“She really does just wanna have some fun, yawl.

“And thanks to @jackoby.freeman and @elsie for doing full bump glam and to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place.

“Just to note if you use sharpie pen on your skin, it will be there for about two days. Just if you are weighing up what a commitment to a joke is worth. Gentle dermatitis is the answer.

“Edit to save myself admin. Yes I am pregnant. This time it’s not a joke about bread.”

Aisling’s exes include actor Michael Sheen, 55, who she dated in 2018 for less than a year, and she was linked to ‘Spider-Man’ actor Andrew Garfield, 40, after they were snapped together during a night out at the theatre.