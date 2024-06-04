Singer Anitta ditched birth control after the hormones it released made her life “crazy”.

The 31-year-old Brazilian – real name Larissa de Macedo Machado – said she gave up her form of contraception after she was hit with crippling symptoms including mood swings and depression.

She told 36-year-old Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast: “Birth control was not natural for me. I felt it was unfair that only women have to deal with it.

“Hormones made life crazy for me. I couldn’t be myself. My body didn’t respond well to hormonal birth control.

“(It caused) hair loss, crazy skin, mood swings, depression and no energy close to my period. It was a rollercoaster.”

The ‘Girl From Rio’ singer added it took “more than a year to cleanse from birth control” and stop feeling side-effects.

She said: “When I started living a more natural life, including a mostly vegan diet, I felt better.

“I managed two years (as a vegan) and now I’m back, but 30 per cent less (meat.)

“If everyone makes small changes, it’s already a big shift for the universe.”

Anitta also said birth control “should be joint responsibility” for men and women, and said sexual politics would be very different if males could conceive.

She added: “If men got pregnant, things would be very different. People don’t realise the side effects of birth control on mood, performance and overall well-being.”

The singer revealed said she had a copper intrauterine device fitted in her uterus, which she believes worsened her existing endometriosis.

She said: “I had a copper IUD, which was terrible for my endometriosis and caused a lot of bleeding. Now, I use condoms. They exist for a reason.”

Anitta also stressed she hopes to have children in the future.

She said: “I pray to the universe and plan when it’s time for me to have children. I want to be ready and have a good partner.”