Terri Irwin has paid an emotional tribute to Steve Irwin on their 32nd wedding anniversary.

The 59-year-old conservationist has remembered her late 'Crocodile Hunter' husband - who tragically died aged 44 in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by the barb of a short-tail stingray - in a sweet post reflecting on their time together after meeting in 1991 and getting married the following year.

Alongside an old publicity shot of them together cuddling a baby kangaroo, she wrote on Instagram: "It was 32 years ago today that Steve and I said 'I do' and began the adventure of a lifetime!"

The couple first met in 1991 when Terri was on a tour of Australia, as she visited wildlife rehabilitation facilities.

She happened to meet Steve, whose father founded Australia Zoo, and they got engaged four months later.

They tied the knot on June 4, 1992 in Terri's homestate of Oregon in the US before moving back to Australia.

They were married for 14 years before Steve's death, and together they had daughter Bindi, 25, and son Robert, 20.

Meanwhile, Steve's family recently opened up on how much Bindi's three-year-old daughter Grace reminds them of him.

Speaking at the annual Steve Irwin Gala, Terri said: "Watching Grace is like watching Steve, because Steve never stopped being three years old.

"He had that wonder of nature and discovery and curiosity every single day.

"And to see that in Grace, I want to nurture that and make sure she hangs on to that forever."

Bindi added: "I see so much of dad and our beautiful daughter Grace.

"She has so much fiery, passionate energy about her. She just is a determined woman and she never stops moving. I mean, she's three so she is a very busy girl."

And Robert recently admitted he dreams of having a relationship as strong as his parents.

He told Australian Women's Weekly magazine: “That’s the goal – two people living side by side and smashing life together with such a sense of mutual admiration and respect, who are constantly lifting each other up and never second guessing.

“There was nothing they wouldn’t do for each other, and they were so equal on everything.”