Kelsey Grammer's daughter will play a major role in the 'Frasier' revival's second season.

The 69-year-old actor - who has reprised his role as Frasier Crane in the sitcom - has revealed his real life daughter Greer Grammer, 32, will play the offspring of one of the show's beloved characters.

As confirmed by Variety, she will take on the role of Alice, daughter of Frasier's former radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin).

The character description reads: "Now in her late twenties, friendly, outgoing Alice has inherited more than some of her mother Roz’s free-spirited ways.

"Having just moved to Providence to study architecture, Alice is eager to catch up with Frasier’s son Freddy — and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have.”

Kelsey has Greer with ex Barrier Buckner, while while his and ex Doreen Alderman's daughter Spencer, 40, has also followed in his footsteps in acting and joined him in Lifetime's 'The 12 Days of Christmas Eve'.

The former 'Cheers' star also has Jude Gordon, 18, and Mason Olivia, 21, with ex-wife Camille Grammer, and Auden, five, Kelsey, seven, and Faith, nine, with wife Kayte Walsh.

He admitted while he's never pushed his children to follow his lead into the entertainment world, he's proud of them.

He told Variety: “Kayte and I were talking about how it’s really something that a child would follow in their father’s footsteps.

“To think that all my kids, at least the ones that have a hand in the air, are ready to take responsibility for their lives, are all drawn to this industry. And she said, ‘That’s something to be proud of.’ So, I wrote that in the book."

Kelsey - who is penning a memoir - noted he's "never told" his children how he feels about their prospective careers in acting, for good reason.

He added: "It’s something I’ve never told them. I’m hoping they’re going to read it and realise, ‘Oh, so Dad’s OK with this.’

"Because I never wanted to push myself on them. I never wanted to force them into the industry or intrude too much into their process.

"Because it’s a bit of a mixed blessing to have my last name. People take it out on you. You get some attention maybe because of it. And there’s a split as to whether or not it’s good or bad.”