Kevin Costner was pressured into trying cocaine in the early days of his career.

The 69-year-old actor was offered the Class A drug by crew members on one of his first projects, and he reluctantly accepted after being pushed into it several times in a club.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, he told host Dax Shepard: "The electricians came over like rock stars. They were prepping it, strong like [Dax], you know, the whole thing. They were there for three weeks just stringing cable and then sets were being built.

“At one point, they take me back into the grip room and say, ‘Here,’ and they put out a little line of coke.

"And they say, like, ‘Thank you for all the s*** you're doing for us.

"So, I do that and nothing, and I do it a second time and I do it a third time."

The 'Yellowstone' actor eventually admitted he'd rather have money than the drug and didn't get too upset about being "excluded" as a result because he feels "lucky" to have avoided a deadly habit.

He continued: "And finally I said to them, I said, ‘Hey, look, how much is that?’ And he says, ‘That’s about $20 right there,’ and I said, ‘Can I say something to you?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, f***, of course, man, what?’ And I said, ‘Look, I’m trying to buy my first house,’ and I said, ‘If you think what I’m doing’s cool, I could use $20. I could take a twenty.’ And I was out of the club immediately."

"I saw myself excluded because I didn’t want to do this. It was kind of lucky for me that I didn’t like coke. There was nothing there for me."