Sony is launching a PlayStation VR2 'adapter' for PC support.

The gaming and tech giant has unveiled plans to allow PC users to benefit from the company's virtual reality device - which has thus far been exclusive to the PS5 - starting this summer.

In a new blog post, Yasuo Takahashi - Principal Product Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment - said: "When PlayStation VR2 launched last year, we were thrilled to introduce PS5 players to a new generation of VR games with innovative gameplay and immersive sensory features.

"Inspired by our passion to bring gamers even more content options, we’ve been working to enable access to additional games on PC, complementing the diverse PS VR2 games lineup available on PS5.

"Today, we’re happy to share that we’ll be rolling out this support on August 7."

Players will have access to buy and play Steam's library of VR games, including the likes of 'Half-Life: Alyx', 'Fallout 4 VR' and 'War Thunder'.

The PC adapter will be available for "an estimated retail price" of £49.99 ($5.99), while you'll also need "a commercially available DisplayPort cable" - which is sold separately - compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, plus a Steam account and a PC matching the minimum requirements.

Back in February, Sony confirmed it was working on PC support for the hardware.

In a blog post, at the time, they said: "We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5."