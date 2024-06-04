X has updated its guidelines to let users "share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour".

The social media platform - which was formerly known as Twitter before Elon Musk's takeover - has confirmed the move to "clarify" its outlook on explicit material.

As part of rules, adult content must be labelled as such, and not featured in a prominent location like a profile picture or banner.

In an update on the X Help Center, the team said: "We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.

"Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.

"We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality."

The organisation noted there is a "balance" that needs to be met when it comes to protecting children, and adults who simply don't want to see such material.

They continued: "We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it.

"We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors.

"We also do not allow sharing Adult Content in highly visible places such as profile photos or banners."

Adult material - which includes AI-generated images, photographic or animated content like cartoons or hentai - includes depictions of "full or partial nudity", as well as "explicit or simplified" sexual behaviour or simulated acts.