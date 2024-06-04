Instagram is testing a new "ad break" feature to force users to look at an advert.

A number of users on platforms like X and Reddit have reported seeing the update on Meta's platform, which would require you to stop scrolling and look at an ad for a certain period of time.

As reported by The Verge, a spokesperson for Instagram confirmed the platform is testing ad breaks as a feature.

They added that the company will "provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes".

As spotted online, Instagram has prevented some users from scrolling any further after a certain period until they have viewed an ad.

Currently, an "ad break" icon appears on screen with a countdown showing when a user will be able to start scrolling again.

According to a user on Reddit, tapping the icon for more information revealed a message which read: "Ad breaks are a new way of seeing ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing.”

Sponsored posts and ads in between content is already a feature on Instagram, but unskippable content is a big step.

Instagram's spokesperson added: "We’re always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers."

It remains to be seen if Instagram will roll out 'ad break' to all users.