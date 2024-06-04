'Just Cause' developer Avalanche Studios Group has announced it will be shutting down two of its five offices and laying off 50 employees.

Last night (03.04.24), the corporation – who has helmed the bombastic action franchise since its debut in 2006 - revealed it would be closing its New York and Montreal studios and letting go of roughly nine per cent of their total workforce in an effort to "ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company".

In a statement released on their website, Avalanche said: "Since its inception over two decades ago, Avalanche Studios Group has grown to encompass five locations worldwide: Stockholm, New York, Malmö, Liverpool and Montreal.

"Today, we regretfully announce the closure of two of those locations: New York and Montreal. This mean we'll be parting ways with around 50 valued friends and colleagues, which represents roughly nine per cent of Avalanchers worldwide.

"This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it's necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company."

The studio added it would be supporting "all Avalanchers through this challenging time", and emphasised the company was "grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to creating incredible gaming experiences for our players".