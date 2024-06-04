Xbox is reportedly going to tease their Portable console and will shadow drop one of their first-party titles at their Games Showcase.

The event – which is set to take place later this week (09.06.24) – is set to show off some of Xbox's upcoming games, but leaker eXtas1s has now claimed the company is planning to release one of these titles the same day, as well as revealing their rumoured handheld device.

In a YouTube video, which was translated by Reddit user SkyOld5788, the industry insider said: "[I] can confirm that one of the Xbox first-party titles everyone expects to see (like 'Flight Simulator', 'Avowed', 'Diablo' DLC, 'Starfield' DLC, 'Towerborne') will be a shadow drop at the event.

"Xbox will make a teaser about the new Xbox Portable on the Showcase that confirms its existence to the general public."

Following the presentation, Xbox will be holding a "Redacted Direct" event, which is rumoured to unveil 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'.

The corporation had teased the event would be "a special deep-dive into the next instalment of a beloved franchise", before adding the presentation would be the "first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios."