Ubisoft Toronto has joined the development of the 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake.

The action-adventure title, which was announced in 2020, had fallen into development purgatory at Ubisoft Montreal after its first showing underwhelmed fans.

Now, Ubisoft Toronto has announced it will be lending a hand to the Montreal studio.

Taking to X, the company wrote: "Ubisoft Toronto is joining the development of the remake of 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time'!

"We're excited to rewind time and bring our studio's creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL."

The game – which is set to be a complete remake of the classic 2003 title – was criticized for its lacklustre graphics before its release in January 2021, leading to Ubisoft delaying the project to March that year.

Several weeks later, the studio announced it would be delaying the game indefinitely, but added it was targeting a 2022 launch.

In October 2021, Ubisoft reassured fans they were still working on the title, but the company then went quiet until May 2023, when producer Jean-Francois Naud said fans "should not expect to hear more about the game this year".

However, the studio went on to share an update in December.

On X, Ubisoft announced the game had "passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing".