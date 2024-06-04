Olivia Munn was left "devastated" after undergoing a double mastectomy.

The 43-year-old actress – who revealed she had been diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in March – admitted she "cried" in a way she never had before when she studied her body after having both breasts removed in May last year because she no longer recognised herself.

During an appearance on the 'SheMD' podcast, she said: "I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them and I cried in a way that I don't think I've ever cried in my life. I cried.

"I was devastated. I didn't recognise myself. I didn't know how I would ever dress myself again.

"I thought, 'Oh, there are so many styles, so many things that I'll never be able to wear.'

"It just looked like someone took off my breasts and then took some tape and paper and stuff and Tupperware, and they're like, 'Here.'"

Olivia – who has two-year-old Malcolm with 41-year-old partner John Mulaney – revealed she had to receive "a larger implant" than she wanted "just to fill the skin" and she's worried in future people will judge her for having had a "bad boob job" without knowing the circumstances.

She said: "I didn't want to have big breasts. I didn't want them to look like a boob job. [The surgeon] was just very clear, [and told me,] 'It's going to look like that.'

"All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, I'm like, 'One day people will forget or not know that I had cancer', but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad boob job.'"

As well as the breast reconstruction, the 'New Girl' actress underwent a lymph node dissection, and revealed she chose to grow her hair out to "hide the scars".

She shared: "I want to be able to hide the sides of the implant and feel comfortable like that. Maybe one day I'll get more comfortable with it."