Victoria Beckham hates it when people gatekeep fashion and beauty secrets.

The 50-year-old fashion designer - who shot to fame as part of the 90s pop group the Spice Girls before establishing her eponymous line - loves being a “real girl’s girl” and part of this involves being very open and honest about where she gets all her best tricks and tips when it comes to where she gets

She told Grazia magazine: “I’m a real girl’s girl, and I think that comes across. I remember when I was growing up, my mum had two very close friends and one would never tell my mum where she got her outfit from or her bag. She just didn’t want anyone else to know. There’s a lot of women like that and it’s so bizarre. If I’ve got something great, a great tip or a great new pair of trainers, I want to tell everyone.

Victoria - who has sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old daughter Harper with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham, 49 - also believes “there’s always humour” in everything despite the press painting her out to be miserable due to her pouty poses on red carpets at the start of her career.

She continued: “The other thing is that for so long, people had this opinion of me that I was this steely-faced ice queen because of the paparazzi pictures and the story that the media would paint. Through social media, people now see that that’s not me. I like to laugh at myself. There’s always humour in what we do. I think that’s key.”

The brunette beauty believes “life’s too short” to not have a little party once in a while despite the potential for bad consequences.

Victoria said: “You just become more accepting, don’t you? This is how I look. I’m going to make the best of it, work hard at it. I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way I work out and the way I work. That’s just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I’m not going to be one of these, ‘Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine, types. Whatever. Life’s too short. Let’s have a nice time.”