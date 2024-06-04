Raven Symone and Miranda Maday are a "typical married couple".

The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with Miranda, 36, in 2020 after five years of dating and now her wife has opened up about how they "lean on each other" throughout the ups and the downs.

Miranda told People: "We're a typical married couple in all of those ways. We are each other's people and go-to people and first people. So when good things happen, bad things happen, hard things happen, sad things happen, we go to each other. We lean on each other."

But the former 'That's So Raven' star then admitted in the joint interview that when it comes to domestic chores, she often leaves it all to her significant other, or failing that - the hired help.

She said: "I stopped doing things because she comes behind me and re-does them. So I don't understand why I have to do them at all. I do what I'm told and then I'm like, 'Babes, I got to go to a meeting. See you later.' Or 'Babes. We have to go to a meeting. The maid needs to come.

"Listen, we work and we employ people to help us. Period!

"She's very particular. I'm actually good at a lot of it. She just doesn't like the way I do it. I'm very good at that and I can get stains out of clothes too, and I'm really like, if your outfit doesn't fit, I'll fix that s***.

"All the things that I learned on set, I'm really good in real life too.."

Meanwhile, the former 'View' star caused a social media storm in 2014 when she told Oprah Winfrey shortly after coming out as gay that she "didn't want to be labelled" over her sexuality or race and admitted that the controversy "still haunts" her to this day but recently insisted that she still thinks of herself as simply an American.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, she said: "I want to talk about something that has haunted me since 2014. Now, when that aired, I felt like the entire internet exploded and threw my name in the garbage. There was so much backlash from my community and others.

"They misunderstood or didn't hear the exact words that I said. And the exact words that I said is that I'm an American, not an African American. I'm an American. A lot of people on the internet thought I said that I wasn't black. And I never said that.

"There's a difference between black and African. When I say that African American does not align with me that label, it doesn't mean that I'm negating my blackness, or I'm not black, it means I am from this country. I was born here, my mom, my dad, my great, great, great, great, great."

"And that's what I'm saying the pure logistics of it. I understand my history, I understand where my ancestors come from, I also understand how much blood sweat and tears, they've soaked into this earth in order to create the America that I live in today. free, happy, taxpaying American citizen. I also know that out when I'm in another country, they don't say."