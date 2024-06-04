Dua Lipa's cherry-toned locks are set to spark a "red hair revival" this summer.

The 28-year-old singer changed up her tresses again earlier this year and she's expected to spark a wave of people planning to "push their trend limits" over the coming months.

Explaining cherry is her top hair prediction for the summer, Not Another Salon director and founder Sophia Hilton said: "It’s bold, but it’s so beautiful. Cherry red is going to be the colour for those looking to push their trend limits and make a statement this summer.

"We’re obsessed with Dua Lipa’s cherry red hair revival, but we can’t resist a throwback of Cheryl circa 2010 with this exact tone, or Rihanna also in 2010 with her bright cherry.”

And another trend Sophia is expecting to see is "goth girl blonde".

She said: “As all the gothic girls are transitioning from black to blonde this summer - it’s dirty, grungy with a root, think Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted as opposed to Legally Blonde.

"Bleaching your hair from dark to light not only is incredibly challenging and damaging, but often leads you with unwonted yellow tones. Because the ‘Goth Girl Blonde’ trend doesn't care about this, she's on the journey and she's here for the ride.”

A temporary taste of pink could also be on the agenda thanks to Kim Kardashian.

Sophia said: "24 hours after Kim’s last new platinum hair launch in April 2024, she dropped in this awesome pink grunge vibe. Kim knows just as well as us, a soft cool pink is perfect to shock the crowds on a night out, but is easily removable so you can get onto your next look in no time.

"Being able to remove a colour is the number one conversation at Not Another Salon. Being able to express yourself, even if it's just for 24 hours at the weekend or a holiday is so good for our mental health.”

For those looking to change up their look, Coca-Cola have teamed up with Not Another Salon to offer complimentary hair makeovers inspired by their refreshed flavour portfolio, Lemon, Cherry, Vanilla and Zero Sugar.

Coca-Cola aficionados will be able to book their completely free appointments by emailing cocacola@notanother.com for pamper sessions between June 6 and 8 2024. Once emailed, Not Another Salon will be in touch regarding patch tests, and a consultation on what colour people want to take the plunge with. The Flavour Parlour is located downstairs at Not Another Salon, 188 Brick Lane, London, E1 6SA.