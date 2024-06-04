Mamie Laverock’s family is planning to take legal action against the hospital where it has emerged she nearly died in a plunge from a fifth-storey balcony.

The 19-year-old actress, famed for starring in the long-running US TV series ‘When Calls the Heart’, suffered a “medical emergency” earlier this month, according to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for her medical treatment, and her mother Nicole Rockmann has now opened up about how she feels her relatives now have a “negligence-type case” against St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada.

She added to The Los Angeles Times: “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong.

“It’s unbelievable that she’s with us. There will be accountability.”

Nicole said it was an “absolute miracle” Mamie is alive and blamed the hospital for the fall – which she stressed was not “intended” and wasn’t a suicide attempt by the actress.

Mamie was transferred from St Paul’s to a trauma centre after her fall.

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St Paul’s, confirmed to the LA Times an “incident happened” at the hospital but could not get into details due to patient privacy.

The representative added: “In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety.

“Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

When Nicole spoke to the LA Times, she said her daughter had “just opened her eyes” and was “aware” enough to be able to squeeze her hand.

But she added the actress was in “tremendous” agony and she was being sedated after multiple surgeries.

Nicole has clarified Mamie’s fall came on 26 May as she was being “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway”.

The Hallmark Channel actress then “sustained life threatening injuries” and was placed on life support.

Nicole told the LA Times she was now off a ventilator after her surgeries.