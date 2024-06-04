Music producer The-Dream has been accused of raping, physically abusing and manipulating his former protégé Chanaaz Mangroe.

A new lawsuit obtained by Page Six on Tuesday (04.06.24) shows 33 year old Chanaaz – who performed as Channii Monroe – claims the 46-year-old musician, born Terius Youngdell Nash, trafficked her under the guise of a legitimate recording and distribution contract.

She says she was subjected to an “abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship” filled with “physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation”.

Chanaaz was working on an international visa in the US from the Netherlands when she met The-Dream and claims she was 23 years old when associates of the singer reached out to her via social media in 2014.

After she sent samples of her work, she claims she was invited to join producer and his 50 year old partner Tricky Stewart, born Christopher Alan Stewart, in Atlanta.

Her suit states: “In both Atlanta and Los Angeles, Dream used his age and influence in the industry to manipulate the young artist into believing that she needed him to be successful, and roped her into his world through false promises to gain Ms Mangroe’s complete trust.”

Chanaaz adds Grammy-winner The-Dream vowed he would extend her working visa and “write blockbuster songs for her if she became part of his so-called ‘sanctuary,’ like he did for Beyoncé and Rihanna”.

She says he “controlled” all aspects of her life in the US and “forced” her to drink excessive amounts of alcohol by roughly pulling her head back by her hair and pouring it down her throat.

Her suit states The-Dream frequently strangled Ms Mangroe during violent sex.

The lawsuit also states the producer refused to wear protection during their alleged sexual encounters and that he raped her “in the back of a renovated sprinter van, the same evening that he forced her to engage in sex acts in a public movie theatre”.

Chanaaz’s suit includes screenshots of alleged texts from The-Dream, in which he asked to “undress” her emotionally so he can “know what’s underneath your heart”.

The-Dream has denied the allegations, and said in a statement to The New York Times: “These claims are untrue and defamatory. I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realise their career goals.

“As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Chanaaz told Page Six: “Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter.

“Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

The performer’s attorneys, Douglas H Wigdor and Meredith Firetog, also told Page Six The-Dream’s alleged actions are “another horrific example of how men in the music industry use their power and influence to manipulate and harm others”.

Referencing the string of sexual assault lawsuits facing 54 year old Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – and the rapper’s 2016 attack on his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37, which was caught in hotel surveillance footage – the attorneys added: “Dream, like Sean Combs did with Ms Ventura and others, used his standing as a prominent recording artist and producer to subject Ms Mangroe to vicious physical, psychological, and sexual abuse,’ the lawyers continued.

“While she will never fully recover from what he and those who supported him did to her, her willingness to speak out now is evidence of her extraordinary strength.

“We are honoured to represent her.”