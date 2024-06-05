Halsey says she’s “lucky to be alive” amid severe health woes.

The ‘Him and I’ singer, 29, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and who uses she/they pronouns, took to Instagram on Tuesday (04.06.24) to tell fans she has been struggling with serious medical issues ahead of the release of her fifth studio album.

They captioned a post that showed her in a video rubbing her legs while grimacing: “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.”

One track on her upcoming record is titled ‘The End’ and details her struggle to find answers about her health.

She sings on the acoustic ballad: “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain.”

Halsey also tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in her post about her health.

But the ‘Closer’ singer did not specify if she had been diagnosed with either disease.

Halsey added alongside a series of images of herself looking ill: “I feel like an old lady.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick.”

The performer added by the time she turns 30, she wants to manifest a “rebirth” and that she is “not going to be sick”.

They said: “I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties.”

Another of her images in the carousel of pictures showing her health battle showed her sitting in a chair while attached to what looked like a transfusion machine.

They added in a caption alongside the clip, which showed the singer wearing a surgical face mask and bandana: “Today is day one of treatment.”

Halsey concluded the post with a montage of clips that showed her crying, holding medicine vials and being linked up to IV drips.